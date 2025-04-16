MACBETH Comes to the WYO Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WYO PLAY’s Ye Olde Bronc Players will present Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” in the Early Building Auditorium at Sheridan Junior High School on April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.

Abridged and directed by Heather Bujans, “Macbeth” will be performed by 20 SJHS students. Audiences will enjoy this classic story about ambition, prophecy and revenge, brought to life by these talented young performers.

Ye Olde Bronc Players is a theater education program at SJHS, formed through a collaboration between Sheridan County School District 2 and WYO PLAY, an education initiative of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. This year, Bujans has been joined by Assistant Director Ian Garrison, who has aided the production in numerous ways, including coaching the stage combat needed for the battle scenes.

Through WYO PLAY, Ye Olde Bronc Players is sponsored by Homer A & Mildred S Scott Foundation, Seidler Foundation and Thickman Foundation. Seating is general admission, as the performances are free and open to the public.

