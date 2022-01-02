Lakewood Cultural Center and Missoula Children's Theatre Present THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Watch the Emperor learn about true friendship on Saturday, Jan. 29, when the Missoula Children's Theatre and 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic "The Emperor's New Clothes" at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway.

"Dress for success" is good advice that the Emperor takes whole-heartedly, wanting to impress new friends. But where to stop? When the clothes (and other people's opinions) become more important than the people of the kingdom, trouble brews. To help their beloved Emperor find the way back to his heart, his true friends create an elaborate "birthday suit" for the Emperor to wear for his birthday parade celebration. The Emperor quickly and humbly learns that sometimes less is more!

The Missoula Children's Theatre, the nation's largest touring children's theatre for nearly 50 years, has fostered developmental life skills in more than a million children. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will play all roles, including the Emperor, ManyPenny and the Money Council, and the royal scholars, jewelers, cobblers, hatters, tailors and silkworms. Students are also cast as assistant directors who aid in rehearsals and essential backstage responsibilities.

Families are invited to attend "The Emperor's New Clothes" at the Lakewood Cultural Center for performances at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $12 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The LCC Presents 2021-2022 season is generously supported by the SCFD, Colorado Creative Industries, National Endowment for the Arts, Sheraton Denver West and the Olive Garden at Belmar.