International Guitar Night Returns This Month

As part of its Outstanding Performances Series, Alberta Bair Theater proudly welcomes back International Guitar Night with its impressive line-up of fingerstyle guitarists on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Now in its 22nd year of touring North America, International Guitar Night continues to bring the best of the best to the stage for an evening of incredible music making and collaboration across cultures, languages, and styles. This year's line-up is hosted by Latin Swing Pioneer Lulo Reinhardt of Germany (great grand-nephew of Django Reinhardt, innovator of hot club jazz) and includes Luca Stricagnoli, acoustic rock sensation of Italy; Thu Le, progressive classical guitarist of Vietnam; and Jim "Kimo" West, slack key master of Hawai'i who performs with Weird Al Yankovic.

"If you've never seen IGN live," says John Ludin of The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, "it's a gathering of incredibly talented and eclectic individuals who captivate on their own and then blow away the audience when they perform together."

The Outstanding Performances Series is sponsored by Founding Directors who want to keep masters of their crafts performing on the stage of Alberta Bair Theater. This performance is sponsored by Double Tree by Hilton and ABC6/Fox4.

Tickets, starting at $37/adult and $17/student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.