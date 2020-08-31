Great Falls Symphony Announces Series of Six Free Concerts
Great Falls Symphony has announced a series of free socially-distanced concerts.
There will be two performances of each concert in order to accommodate two smaller, socially distanced live audiences.
Free tickets will be made available to 2019-2020 subscribers one week before the general public. Due to the fact that the symphony cannot guarantee seats this year, free tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free tickets will be made available to the general public (as capacity allows) one week prior to each live performance date.
Check out the lineup below!
October 3 2020 - String Orchestra Music of Black Composers
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still and Jessie Montgomery
November 7 2020 - Evocative Music of Open Spaces
Copland's Appalachian Spring and a Haydn concerto for flute and oboe featuring
Norman Menzales and Paul Chinen
December 6 2020 - Holiday Music Favorites
The symphony's annual concert to kick off the festive season is a perennial family favorite.
January 16 2021 - Farrenc . Rossini . Beethoven
Our own Dorian Antipa is sure to impress on the virtuosic and showy Bassoon Concerto by Rossini.
February 13 2021 - Romantic Music for Chamber Orchestra
Featuring Luis Angel Salazar and Alyssa Roggow on a double concerto for violin and viola, plus works by de Falla, Rachmaninoff and Dvorák.
April 24 2021 - Uplifting Words and Song
Apsáalooke hip-hop artist and fancy dancer Supaman brings Native American spiritual traditions to his performances.