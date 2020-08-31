Great Falls Symphony Announces Series of Six Free Concerts

There will be two performances of each concert in order to accommodate two smaller, socially distanced live audience.

Great Falls Symphony has announced a series of free socially-distanced concerts.

There will be two performances of each concert in order to accommodate two smaller, socially distanced live audiences.

Free tickets will be made available to 2019-2020 subscribers one week before the general public. Due to the fact that the symphony cannot guarantee seats this year, free tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free tickets will be made available to the general public (as capacity allows) one week prior to each live performance date.

Check out the lineup below!

October 3 2020 - String Orchestra Music of Black Composers

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still and Jessie Montgomery

November 7 2020 - Evocative Music of Open Spaces

Copland's Appalachian Spring and a Haydn concerto for flute and oboe featuring

Norman Menzales and Paul Chinen

December 6 2020 - Holiday Music Favorites

The symphony's annual concert to kick off the festive season is a perennial family favorite.

January 16 2021 - Farrenc . Rossini . Beethoven

Our own Dorian Antipa is sure to impress on the virtuosic and showy Bassoon Concerto by Rossini.

February 13 2021 - Romantic Music for Chamber Orchestra

Featuring Luis Angel Salazar and Alyssa Roggow on a double concerto for violin and viola, plus works by de Falla, Rachmaninoff and Dvorák.

April 24 2021 - Uplifting Words and Song

Apsáalooke hip-hop artist and fancy dancer Supaman brings Native American spiritual traditions to his performances.

Shows View More Montana Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You