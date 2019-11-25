Ellen Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Montana TheatreWorks, producers of Damn Yankees, Annie, and Oklahoma!, are proud to present A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Ellen Theatre. Directed by Mark Kuntz, the play opens December 6 and runs for eleven performances, closing on December 22.
This Charles Dickens classic tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a misguided miser visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future as they help him become a kinder, more generous man. Local favorite Joel Jahnke reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Parents should note this production is a faithful adaptation to the book, including supernatural and spooky elements which some young children may be frightened by.
Tickets to this holiday production are $18.00 for Upper Balcony and Youth (17 & Under), $22.25 for Main Floor and Mezzanine, and $33.00 for Premium seating - available online at theellentheatre.org, or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.