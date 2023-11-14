Dropkick Murphys and Special Guest Pennywise and the Scratch Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in February

The performance is on Tuesday, February 20.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Tuesday, February 20 as part of their just announced 2024 U.S. St. Patrick’s Tour. Special guests Pennywise and The Scratch will open the show.  Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

About Dropkick Murphys 

Dropkick Murphys recently returned to fully electric performances following a pair of critically acclaimed acoustic albums – 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising – interpreting the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation. The albums, recorded in Tulsa with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay on stations like SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, Paste, CNN, Americana Highways and SPIN, and via Dropkick Murphys’ first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022.

Dropkick Murphys Okemah Rising band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass).

About Pennywise

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—in 1988, Pennywise went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band--singer Jim Lindberg, guitarist Fletcher Dragge, drummer Byron McMackin, and bassist Randy Bradbury--has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.




