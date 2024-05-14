County Legend Wynonna Judd Comes To Alberta Bair Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-time Grammy-winning country/soul vocalist Wynonna Judd will be at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings as part of her Back To Wy Tour. Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

About Wynonna Judd

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion of for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated for ACM Promoter of the Year in 2020 and CMA Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year in 2002. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

