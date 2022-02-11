Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents A TIME TO REFLECT

The performance is on February 19, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 11, 2022  
CSO and Maestro William Intriligator invite you to reflect while listening to the beautiful selections by Wiancko, featuring En Avant Dance Studio and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Plus, enjoy baritone Levi Hernandez's long awaited debut with CSO, performing Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer.

Enjoy artwork created by local students and inspired by Novelette No. 4 by Coleridge-Taylor. Sponsored by Cheyenne Skin Clinic and Lamar Advertising Company. Guest Artist Underwritten by Myra Monfort and Bill Runyan.

Program

  • Wiancko, La Folia Variations, featuring En Avant Dance Studio
  • Mahler, Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring Levi Hernandez, baritone
  • Mahler, "I am lost to the world", featuring Levi Hernandez, baritone
  • Coleridege-Taylor, Novelette, op. 52 no. 4
  • Beethoven, Symphony No. 5, op. 67

The performance is on February 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Learn more at https://cheyennesymphony.org/live-stream/.


