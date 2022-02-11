Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents A TIME TO REFLECT

CSO and Maestro William Intriligator invite you to reflect while listening to the beautiful selections by Wiancko, featuring En Avant Dance Studio and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Plus, enjoy baritone Levi Hernandez's long awaited debut with CSO, performing Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer.

Enjoy artwork created by local students and inspired by Novelette No. 4 by Coleridge-Taylor. Sponsored by Cheyenne Skin Clinic and Lamar Advertising Company. Guest Artist Underwritten by Myra Monfort and Bill Runyan.

Program

Wiancko, La Folia Variations, featuring En Avant Dance Studio

Mahler, Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring Levi Hernandez, baritone

Mahler, "I am lost to the world", featuring Levi Hernandez, baritone

Coleridege-Taylor, Novelette, op. 52 no. 4

Beethoven, Symphony No. 5, op. 67

The performance is on February 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Learn more at https://cheyennesymphony.org/live-stream/.