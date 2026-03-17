Central Wyoming College To Present THE SECRET GARDEN In Riverton

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Central Wyoming College Theatre will present THE SECRET GARDEN beginning March 19, 2026 at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton, Wyoming. The production will run through March 29 with evening performances at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical features a book by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. The story follows Mary Lennox as she discovers a hidden garden and begins to restore both the space and the lives of those around her.

The production will include a cast of 25 performers and a Youth Chorus. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

Performance Information

THE SECRET GARDEN

March 19–29, 2026

Robert A. Peck Arts Center

2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY

Performances at 7:00 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans, and $8 for K–12 students. Monday Family Night tickets are $8 for all ages.

Day-of-show ticket prices are $18 for adults and seniors, and $10 for students and Monday Family Night attendees.

Tickets can be purchased online at cwc.edu/tickets/boxoffice or through the box office.