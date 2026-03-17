Tippet Rise Art Center Unveils 2026 Season of Art And Music

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Tippet Rise Art Center has announced details for its 2026 season, running June 19 through October 4 on its 12,500-acre ranch in Fishtail, Montana.

The site will reopen June 19 for hiking, biking, and sculpture tours, with new installations including Mark di Suvero’s Scythian and Alicja Kwade’s Causa Formalis. The center’s 15-mile trail system will also reopen to the public.

The five-week concert season will take place August 14 through September 13 and will feature more than 30 musicians performing a range of repertoire from classical works to contemporary music.

“At Tippet Rise, musicians and audiences share large-scale art with the vast acres of land and sky,” wrote co-founders Cathy and Peter Halstead.

Concert Season

The 2026 concert season will include performances across indoor and outdoor venues throughout the ranch.

Programming will feature composers including J.S. Bach, Franz Liszt, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart alongside artists such as Sigur Rós, Cole Porter, Caroline Shaw, and Irving Berlin.

A world premiere by composer Jessica Meyer will be presented August 15, performed by violinist Yura Lee, bassoonist Eleni Katz, hornist David Byrd-Marrow, and bassist Nina Bernat.

Additional highlights include appearances by pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, pianist Yulianna Avdeeva, the Takács Quartet, Anderson & Roe, and pianist Jonathan Biss.

New Art Installations

Two new site-specific works will be installed for the 2026 season:

SCYTHIAN

By Mark di Suvero

A large-scale steel sculpture positioned on the Cottonwood Campus.

CAUSA FORMALIS

By Alicja Kwade

A new work combining organic and geometric forms within the landscape.

Ticket Information

Concert tickets are $10 and free for those 21 and under. Tickets are available through a randomized drawing, with registration open March 17 through April 6 at 12:00 p.m. MT via tippetrise.org.

Hiking and biking access is free, while sculpture van tours are $10 and free for visitors under 21. Registration for tours opens April 8 at 10:00 a.m. MT.