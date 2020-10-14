COMEDY MAGIC NITE Announced at The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen Theatre presents Comedy Magic Nite with world-class magician and razor sharp comic Dana Daniels – in your own home!

On Thursday, October 22nd at 7:00 PM MST, this Las Vegas regular and headliner at the famed Hollywood Magic Castle will deliver a virtual performance perfect for the whole family. Two-time winner of the International Magician Society's Comedy Magician of the Year Award, Daniels is a favorite of celebrity private parties.

Your one-price ticket allows any number of people to enjoy the show from the comfort of your living room. Once you have made your purchase, you'll be given a secret code, then gather the family, make a date with your sweetheart, or settle in solo in front of the smart TV or computer.

Tickets for The Ellen Theatre's Comedy Magic Nite are priced at $19.50 and available online at www.TheEllenTheatre.org or over the phone by calling The Ellen Box Office at 585-5885.

