Billings Symphony to Bring Content Online, Announces 2020 - 2021 Season

The Billings Gazette has reported that The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale has unveiled their upcoming season, and announced their plans to go virtual.

Read the full story HERE.

Maestra Anne Harrigan, musical director of BSOC said: "There is a lot of work that goes into putting the season on...If we don't proceed as if we are going to have a season, it's not going to happen. We would rather get everything ready to go, and if we have to cancel, we have to cancel."

The season will open Sept. 26 at Alberta Bair Theater.

The BSOC continue to post videos online!

"We are bringing ourselves up to the 21st century electronically, looking at the silver lining in all this," Harrigan said. "We are doing things that major organization like the Chicago Symphony have been doing for several years. We are catching up and taking advantage of the situation."

Ignacio Barron Viela, executive director of the Billings Orchestra and Chorale shared: "As of today, Symphony in the Park is still planned...We are monitoring very closely the series of news from the government. Things might change, and we are prepared for the worse, which is not having Symphony in the Park."

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You