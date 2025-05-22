Alberta Bair Theater Unveils 2025â€“2026 Season Featuring Music Legends, Broadway Hits, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2025â€“2026 Season Lineup

Billings, MT â€” Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) has released its 2025â€“2026 season schedule, which includes a broad mix of programming across music, theater, dance, and comedy. The lineup reflects a continued effort to present a range of live performances to audiences in Billings and the surrounding region.

The theater will begin summer programming ahead of the official season launch with Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute on Saturday, June 14. The performance features a full-band tribute to the music of Taylor Swift, with Olivia Moretti performing vocals and leading a production that includes dancers and visuals. The show is not affiliated with Taylor Swift or her management.

Highlights from the 2025â€“2026 Season

September 6 â€“ The Wonder of Elvis, a tribute concert by Donny Edwards, recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

September 13 â€“ Comedian Brian Regan, known for his stand-up work, returns to Billings.

September 17 â€“ Amy Grant, a singer-songwriter whose work spans contemporary Christian music and pop.

September 19 â€“ Whose Live Anyway?, a touring improv show based on the television program Whose Line Is It Anyway?, featuring cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

Other events include a mix of musical tributes, instrumental performances, ballet, and theatrical productions:

October 4 â€“ The Rat Pack in Concert, a show featuring portrayals of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

October 7 â€“ Collision of Rhythm, a music and percussion-based performance by Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee.

October 11 â€“ The final round of the Big Sky Comedy Festival, featuring comedians selected throughout the week-long competition.

October 17 â€“ Take3: Where Rock Meets Bach, a chamber ensemble blending classical and contemporary music.

November 1 â€“ Genius of the Gentle Giant, a concert by Trevor Panczak honoring country musician Don Williams.

November 8 â€“ The World Ballet Company presents The Great Gatsby, a ballet adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.

The season also includes several theatrical and musical events in winter and spring:

December 6 â€“ Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song, a satirical revue of Broadway shows and performers.

December 12 â€“ An Appalachian Christmas featuring Mark Oâ€™Connor and Maggie Oâ€™Connor.

January 6 â€“ Kinky Boots, a Broadway musical with music by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein.

January 15 â€“ The Choir of Man, a touring performance combining popular music and theater.

February 4 â€“ Tango After Dark, a dance production set to music inspired by Astor Piazzolla.

February 7 â€“ Buzz Brass â€“ Famous Inspirations, a brass quintet program of early 20th-century music.

February 25 â€“ American Patchwork Quartet, a group blending traditional American folk with global influences.

March 12â€“13 â€“ Cinderella, performed by the World Ballet Company.

March 14 â€“ The McDades, a Celtic-jazz fusion ensemble.

March 31 â€“ Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a Scottish band known for combining bagpipes with rock music.

April 2 â€“ MOMIX â€“ ALICE, a dance-theater piece inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

April 4 â€“ Montreal Guitar Trio â€“ MG3 Plays Ennio Morricone, a program dedicated to the Italian composer.

April 10 â€“ Cirque KalabantÃ©, an acrobatic performance based on West African traditions.

April 18 â€“ INVINCIBLE: A Tribute to Michael Jackson, a touring show not affiliated with the Jackson estate.

ABT continues to serve as a venue for a range of other local events, including school programs, community functions, and nonprofit partnerships. For more information and a full season schedule, visit www.AlbertaBairTheater.org.

