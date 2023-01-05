Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Alberta Bair Theater presents Fiddler on the Roof on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Tickets, $82, $67, $57 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.