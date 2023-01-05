Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.
Alberta Bair Theater presents Fiddler on the Roof on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!
Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.
Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
Tickets, $82, $67, $57 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.