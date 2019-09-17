ARMSTRONG Comes to The Ellen

Sep. 17, 2019  
The Ellen Theatre presents ARMSTRONG Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are only $7.50 for this documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon. Incorporating home videos, NASA footage, and interviews, the movie covers Neil Armstrong's early days at the space agency, the excitement surrounding his missions, his near-death experiences, and the challenges regarding his unsought-after celebrity status.

A Q&A with Neil Armstrong's son, Mark Armstrong, follows the film.

Tickets are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.



