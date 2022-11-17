AMAZING MEETS EXTRAORDINARY: THE MAGIC RETURNS Comes to The WYO Next Month

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center gets even more magical this December with two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will prove what happens when "Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns" Thursday December 8 at 7pm.

John and AJ bring their own magical experience to the stage and both are rooted in theater, a WYO specialty. For John, a childhood love of magic paired with an eclectic collection of interests led him to a career in doing extraordinary things onstage. By combining sleight of hand magic and illusions with psychology and theatre, John has created live, interactive events that have wowed audiences around the world.

AJ aka The Amazing AJ! also found an interest in magic at a young age, when he had his first magical experience watching a trick close-up. AJ has performed magic professionally for more than 12 years and has been a professional actor for over than 22 years. Six years ago, AJ started a new magical adventure: teaching! At AJ's Magic Academy AJ effortlessly weaves important communication and life skills into every magic lesson, proving that magic IS REAL and can change your life!

Don't miss AJ and John on the WYO stage this December when they go join forces to prove that magic is REAL!

"Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns" is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors along with McDonalds, Sheridan EyeCare Center and Frank & Georgia Boley.