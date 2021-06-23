Alberta Bair Theater Announces Additions To Its Slate Of Directors
Alberta Bair Theater announces additions to its Board of Directors for the July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022 term. Directors are volunteers and ABT's leadership team.
Officers include Ron Yates of Eide Bailly, LLP, president; Laurence R. Martin of Felt, Martin, Frazier & Weldon, vice president; Duncan Peete of Moulton Bellingham PC, secretary; Jeremiah Rouane, McCall Development, treasurer; and Brooke Murphy of MurphyMyers PLLC, immediate past president.
Directors include Dr. Hewes Agnew, retired surgeon; Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank; Maria Christiaens, retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Bill Davies, U.S. Bank; Brittainy Doucette, 406 Kitchen & Taproom; Kira Fercho, artist; Bill Gottwals, community leader; Shannon Jensen, PayneWest Insurance; Corby Skinner, Skinner/Benoit Public Relations; Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, musician and fancy dancer; and Melissa Yackley, Stockman Bank.