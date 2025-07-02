Work by Sarah Ruhl and More Set for Prime Productions 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PRIME Productions has unveiled its eighth season, marking a significant milestone as the organization's first full season since the pandemic. This 2025-26 season will feature two full productions: Sarah Ruhl's For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday and the world premiere of Abuelita by Nathan Yungerberg.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to tell stories by and about women in their prime, PRIME Productions is stepping confidently into its next chapter. "We're taking the kind of creative risks we took when we first launched," said co-founder and co-artistic director Alison Edwards. "After years of cautious recovery, we're ready to think big again."

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday

By Sarah Ruhl

October 11-26, 2025 (Previews October 9 & 10) at Mixed Blood Theatre, Minneapolis

This fantastical dramedy from acclaimed American playwright Sarah Ruhl follows adult siblings grappling with the passing of their father and their own identities as they age. With humor, heart, and a dash of magic, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday explores memory, family, politics and the timeless struggle to "grow up." Though it's been produced in other cities, this will be its Twin Cities premiere. "This show is special. And after our many women-centered productions, we were ready to bring some men back to the stage," adds Edwards. "Plus, our audiences loved it during a staged reading last season- especially the dog."

Abuelita

By Nathan Yungerberg

March 14-29, 2026 (Previews March 12 & 13) at The Capri, North Minneapolis

PRIME will next present the world premiere of Abuelita, by Playwrights' Center Core Member Nathan Yungerberg. It tells the story of Davia, a Midwestern grandmother who brings her mixed-race grandson to Spanish Harlem in NYC in hopes of connecting him with his heritage. In the process, they are enriched by their new neighbors, including three Latina women over 50, a street-savvy young girl and a gay man who teaches Davia to dance and reclaim her joy and sexuality. "Abuelita is deeply personal for Nathan," says producing artistic director and co-founder Shelli Place. "It reflects his own experiences with family, identity, and rediscovery." PRIME first discovered Abuelita during an online reading near the end of the pandemic, followed by a workshop at the Playwrights' Center. After years of persistence this production received crucial support from the Minnesota State Arts Board. "Abuelita is a big play for us-technically and artistically," adds Place. "And we're thrilled to be the first to bring it into the world."

PRIME Productions is leaning into its founding spirit. "We're a small theater with big ideas," says Edwards. "And this season, we're acting on them. It's time to reframe the idea of what it means to be in your prime-not just as characters onstage, but as a company, and as artists. This season is about bold moves and heartfelt stories. That's where we're putting our energy."

Comments

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...