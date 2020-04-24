Wheeler In The Sky Will Present a Benefit Stream of BOOTH'S GHOST

Wheeler In The Sky presents a pre-recorded benefit performance of Booth's Ghost to raise money for Twin Cities' theatre artists and organizations, April 24th - May 3rd, 2020.

Details:

Written & Performed by Andrew Erskine Wheeler

Directed by Matt Sciple

Filmed by Matthew G. Anderson

Still Photography by Richard Anderson

The show is screening at Wheeler In The Sky on Facebook & on the website: wheelerinthesky.com.



Wheeler In The Sky (WITS) is proud to offer a special pre-recorded benefit production--filmed before a live audience--of Andrew Erskine Wheeler's award-winning 2019 solo show Booth's Ghost.



Each free performance will be dedicated to a different Twin Cities' theatre arts organization with a different link provided each evening to make benefit donations to that organization. Tune in six different times and you can make six different donations!



With original text and featuring the writings of Walt Whitman, William Shakespeare, and journal entries of the Booth family, Booth's Ghost is set in an abandoned theatre, told by ghost light to other theatre spirits, making it particularly resonant to this time of political, social, and artistic turmoil as the bright stage lights grow dim and playhouses and performance spaces across the globe stand empty of all but their ghosts.



Andrew Erskine Wheeler's Booth's Ghost--Winner of 2 Golden Lanyard Awards at the 2019 Minnesota Fringe Festival including Artist's Pick for Best Of The Fringe--is a mesmerizing historical drama in which the ghostly former assistant to famed 19th Century Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth recounts the tragic tale of the Booth acting family.



Shifting from moments of broad physical comedy to gripping emotional catharsis, this solo performance is a love letter to theatre and the profession of acting.



It's Hamlet meets the Haunted Mansion.



On a deeper level, Booth's Ghost touches on the wake of childhood trauma and emotional turmoil experienced by brothers striving to make a name for themselves in the shadow of a larger than life alcoholic father. The play addresses that infamous intersection of trauma, politics, and gun violence with the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in April of 1865.



Booth's Ghost was exquisitely staged at Minneapolis' Ritz Theatre during the 2019 Minnesota Fringe and professionally filmed and edited by Matthew G. Anderson before a live audience.





