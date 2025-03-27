Video: Watch Teaser For THE MOUSETRAP at the Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Guthrie Theater has released a teaser trailer for its production of The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Tracy Brigden. A group of strangers quickly become suspects as they race to uncover the murderer among them in this quintessential murder mystery from the “Queen of Crime.”

The show is now running through Sunday, May 18. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.

Set during a heavy snowstorm, The Mousetrap follows newlyweds Mollie and Giles Ralston as they prepare to open Monkswell Manor for their first guests: the nitpicky Mrs. Boyle; the cagey Miss Casewell visiting from abroad; the young architect Christopher Wren; the good-natured Major Metcalf; and the roguish, unexpected guest Mr. Paravicini. As the snow proves impassable, Detective Sergeant Trotter arrives on skis with news that connects the manor to a mysterious murder in London. When the phone lines are cut and a guest turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect. Will the killer be discovered in time?

The Mousetrap first began as a 30-minute radio play in 1947 to honor England's Queen Mary on her 80th birthday. Following numerous revisions and adaptations, the show would become Agatha Christie's seventh play in her collection, opening on October 6, 1952. The production has run continuously ever since, making it the longest-running play in the world.

The cast of The Mousetrap includes Matthew Amendt (Guthrie: Born With Teeth, Charley's Aunt, Peer Gynt) as Detective Sergeant Trotter, Pearce Bunting (Guthrie: debut) as Major Metcalf, Greg Cuellar (Guthrie: debut) as Christopher Wren, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Miss Casewell, Peter Christian Hansen (Guthrie: Dial M for Murder, Murder on the Orient Express, Freud's Last Session) as Giles Ralston, Monette Magrath (Guthrie: debut) as Mollie Ralston, Mo Perry (Guthrie: An Enemy of the People, The Royal Family, The Heidi Chronicles) as Mrs. Boyle and Matthew Saldívar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Mr. Paravicini.

