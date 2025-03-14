Video: Highlights from WHEN YOU TRAP A TIGER At Stages Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company (STC) in collaboration with Theater Mu is thrilled to announce the opening of the world premiere play, When You Trap A Tiger. Check out scenes from the show! Watch the video.

What stories do you keep with you? Would you make a deal with a magical tiger? This uplifting story bring Korean folklore to life as a girl goes on an adventure to unlock the power of stories and save her grandmother. This world premiere play written by playwright Katie Hae Leo is based on the #1New York Times best-selling, Newbery Medal-winning novel, When You Trap A Tiger, written by Tae Keller.

“I really hope that after seeing When You Trap A Tiger, audiences feel compelled to have conversations with their family and really strengthen that bond, because I want people to understand that families are there to support each other. I really like the end of this story because it shows that there can be closure without a ‘picture-perfect’ ending. Things aren’t always going to end exactly how you hoped, but you can still find joy.”-Vivian Nielsen (Lily Reeves)

“If audiences leave feeling like they can tell their own stories or they can go and ask other generations of their families to tell them stories about their lives, I think that would be an amazing takeaway from this show... I just think facing your fears and facing something terrifying and huge while doing something good for someone is the best example of bravery that I can find.” -Emma Y. Lai (Director)

Special Event! Author Tae Keller will be at the 1PM performance on Saturday, March 29th for a meet and greet and to sign books before the show.

When You Trap A Tiger will be presented in the Jaycees Studio at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in downtown Hopkins. This world premiere play is best suited for audiences 7 years and older with a disclaimer that this production talks about grief that comes with a death in the family.

Performances of When You Trap A Tiger run from March 14 - March 30, 2025. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343 Tuesday-Saturday 12n-5PM.

