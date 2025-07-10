Video: Guthrie Theater's CABARET First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the Guthrie Theater's production of Cabaret, with book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and directed by Joseph Haj. Check out the cast in action in this all-new clip!

In Cabaret, a charismatic Master of Ceremonies invites patrons inside Berlin’s sultry Kit Kat Klub to partake in a decadent world of musical numbers, kicklines and torrid affairs — a welcome reprieve from the ever-growing Nazi influence just outside its doors. As the political unrest nears a tipping point, the beautiful life the cabaret promises slowly begins to fade, putting love, friendship and loyalties to the test. This Tony Award-winning sensation, featuring masterful hits such as “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Maybe This Time,” is a daring and dazzling musical you won’t want to miss.

Cabaret was the first collaboration of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb. Shepherded by producer/director Harold Prince, Cabaret became a critical and box office success when it opened on Broadway in 1966. It won the 1967 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Original Score as well as the 1967 Grammy Award for Best Score from an Original Show Cast Album. This is the first time Cabaret has been produced at the Guthrie. The musical was originally announced as part of the Guthrie’s 2019–2020 Season, also with Joseph Haj directing, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.