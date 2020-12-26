VIDEOS: Mankato Symphony Orchestra Creates 'Holiday Countdown' Series

Mankato Symphony Orchestra recently completed its Holiday Countdown video series on its YouTube channel.

The orchestra sent out a call to the area's talent to send in videos to give people some light and hope during the holiday season.

Performances included music, dance, and more.

The company posted a new recording from its friends and community members every day, from December 1st - 25th. This community showcase was open to ages 2-102.

Check out the full series in the playlist below!