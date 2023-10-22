VIDEO: Watch Rehearsal Footage from The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Rehearsals for the 49th production of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL have officially begun.

Watch video footage below!

The Guthrie Theater's 49th production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, is based on the original direction by Joseph Haj. This festive tale of hope and inspiration has delighted Guthrie audiences for nearly five decades, becoming a charming holiday tradition that families love to enjoy.

Previews for A Christmas Carol begin Saturday, November 11 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. The show opens on Friday, November 17 and will play through December 30. Single and group tickets are on sale now through the Box Office or online at the link below. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) will also be available on select dates.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj commented, “For nearly fifty years, A Christmas Carol has been one the most anticipated productions of every Guthrie season, welcoming a multitude of communities, both within and outside of the Twin Cities. This endearing story is one that continues to captivate the hearts of many, inviting us to become better versions of ourselves.”

Haj continued, “Addie Gorlin-Han is a tremendous director and colleague. Her deep experience with this production makes her an outstanding person to lead this cast of exceptional artists. Her direction will continue to carry on this heartfelt story.”

The cast of the Guthrie’s 49th production of A Christmas Carol includes Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Carol) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred’s Wife, John Catron (Guthrie: Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet) as Bob Cratchit, Isa Condo-Olvera (Guthrie: debut) as Fan, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Once in a Lifetime) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Andy Frye (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Belle’s Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Mrs. Cratchit, Sebastian Grim (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Young Scrooge, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, BAD NEWS! i was there…) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress/Poultress, Charity Jones (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic, Cyrano de Bergerac) as Marley/Townsperson 2, Kurt Kwan (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Great Leap, Othello) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, A Christmas Carol, The Tempest) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins, Matthew Saldivar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone, As You Like It) as Fred, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: Into the Woods, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Olivia Wilusz (Guthrie: Into the Woods, A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility) as Collector 2/Mother.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Ford Bradshaw, Bella Rose Glancy, Brock Heuring, Isaac Hoffman, Morgan Houser, Violet Johnstone, Jackson Jiaxuan Kruger, Cassidy O’Toole, Inara Roberts, Nicole Rush-Reese, Zoe Shusta and John Soneral.

The creative team includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Addie Gorlin-Han (Director), Joseph Haj (Original Direction), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Jane Shaw (Composer), Mark Hartman (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Cody Kour (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Doug Scholz-Carlson (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Jason Clusman (Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), Rachael Rhoades (Assistant Stage Manager), Emma Lai (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. In Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, the three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be — but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.



