VIDEO: Minnesota Orchestra CEO Provides Update on Plans For Resuming Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Minnesota Orchestra CEO Michelle Miller Burns provided an update on what the orchestra is working on in terms of planning to resume performances.

"We're investigating lots of options now," she said. "Spaced seating in orchestra hall, no-touch experience in the lobby, chamber performances, digital concerts, just to name a few."

Burns also says employees are receiving compensation through the paycheck protection program.

Watch the video from CBS Minnesota below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You