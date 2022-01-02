Trademark Theater and Kiss the Tiger Postpone STONE BABY

Due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution regarding public health concerns, Kiss the Tiger and Trademark Theater have postponed their January run of STONE BABY. The brand new rock and roll/spoken word performance will open on March 9, 2022 at Icehouse MPLS, with additional shows on March 16, 23, and 30.

"Sometimes the music has to wait. It's with some sadness that we've made the difficult decision to postpone our January run of STONE BABY," says Artistic Director of Trademark Theater, Tyler Michaels King in a public statement regarding the postponement. "We have been increasingly eager to share this exciting new project with both TM and KTT's audiences. However, due to the current state of the pandemic and the rise in cases of the Omicron variant, both Trademark and Kiss the Tiger feel it is in the best interest of our community, our artists, and our art to delay our opening. We cannot in good conscience ask our patrons and supporters to engage with our show while taking on the increased risk of exposure to COVID at our public event. We are confident that our shift to March will serve us and our community with a safer and more thrilling night out. We're looking forward to rocking out with everyone in March."

Featuring the talents of Meghan Kreidler (Lead Vocals), Michael Anderson (Guitar, Vocals), Bridger Fruth (Lead Guitar, Vocals), Paul DeLong (Bass), and Jay DeHut (Drums, Vocals), STONE BABY will present to live audiences at Icehouse, Minneapolis on Wednesdays in March (March 9, 16, 23, and 30) 2022. This full-fledged musical epic features guest openers Diane (March 9), TBD (March 16), TBD (March 23), and EVV (March 30).

A girl born of stone and born to rock, STONE BABY is a mythological origin story that explores unbridled liberation through one's journey into rock and roll. Blurring the intersection of theater and live music by challenging the boundaries of each, this limited engagement event presents itself as a live rock show with story-driven flair. STONE BABY is an energetic, fast, loud, blood-pumping, live performance experience blending spoken word and rock music.