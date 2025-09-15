Tickets to Chelsea Handler's The High and Mighty Tour at State Theatre to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, television host and seven-time New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Handler is brining her brand new stand-up comedy tour THE HIGH AND MIGHTY TOUR to Minneapolis on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the historic State Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 19 to the general public online at at 10 a.m. and in-person at the State Theatre Box Office at 12 p.m.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and seven-time New York Times best-selling author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned seven New York Times best-selling books, six of which have reached #1, including her seventh and most recent book I'll Have What She's Having, published February 2025.

Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, Chelsea earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her hit iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. Later that year, she embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People's Choice Awards. Her third Netflix comedy special The Feeling premiered to critical acclaim in March 2025. In February 2025, she continued her celebrated run as host of the Critics' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and most recently wrapped her European standup tour An Abroad Broad. Currently, Handler can be seen at her Las Vegas residency Chelsea at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, through which she made history as the venue's first female comedian residency.