Cast Set for MACBETH at Guthrie Theater, Directed By Joe Dowling

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Macbeth, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Joe Dowling. This thrilling tale features Daniel José Molina (Guthrie: The History Plays) and Meghan Kreidler (Guthrie: As You Like It), lead singer of local band Kiss the Tiger. The show begins previews on Saturday, January 31, opens on Thursday, February 5 and will play through Sunday, March 22 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

“Macbeth is Shakespeare's shortest tragedy, yet it reveals his depth as a storyteller,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “As Macbeth's thirst for power rises in tandem with his insecurities and paranoias, we're drawn into the heart-pounding frenzy of a man consumed by his ambition.” Haj continued, “I'm pleased and honored to welcome Joe Dowling back to the Guthrie stage to revisit this riveting tale of treachery and ambition, which has contemporary resonances for any time, including our own.”

The Guthrie has produced Macbeth three previous times, with Joe Dowling directing the most recent production in the 2009–2010 Season. Dowling describes Macbeth as “one of the most accessible and thrilling of the Bard's plays. What he sacrifices in length, he amply makes up for in dramatic tension throughout, along with rich, poetic language.”

When three witches utter a surprising incantation — “All hail Macbeth, that shalt be king hereafter” — a soldier and nobleman's course is forever altered. Macbeth and his ambitious wife seek to kill King Duncan and usurp the throne. The pair is successful, but their satisfaction is fleeting, and the two embark on a perilous path of destruction. Macbeth is soon haunted by the bloodstained ghost of a former enemy, and the crown grows heavy with the weight of his insecurity and paranoia. Shakespeare's thrilling story of treachery and ambition explores the relationship between power and corruption, revealing the villainy that can emerge when power is sought.

The cast of Macbeth includes Pierce Brown (Guthrie: debut) as Donalbain/Fleance/Apparition, John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The History Plays) as Weïrd Sister/Macduff/Murderer, Sun Mee Chomet (Guthrie: Sally & Tom, Emma, Twelfth Night) as Weïrd Sister/Lady Macduff/Gentlewoman, Charles Foster (Guthrie: debut) as Little Macduff (alternate performances), Peter Christian Hansen (Guthrie: The Mousetrap, Dial M for Murder, Murder on the Orient Express) as Banquo, Kaden Hesser (Guthrie: debut) as Little Macduff (alternate performances), Meghan Kreidler (Guthrie: Dickens' Holiday Classic, As You Like It, A Christmas Carol) as Lady Macbeth, Bill McCallum (Guthrie: The History Plays, Shane, The Tempest) as Duncan/Siward/Murderer, David Michaeli (Guthrie: debut) as Sergeant/Seyton/Murderer, Daniel José Molina (Guthrie: The History Plays) as Macbeth, Michelle O'Neill (Guthrie: The Importance of Being Earnest, The Tempest, The Royal Family) as Ross/Apparition, Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hamlet) as Malcolm/Apparition, James A. Williams (Guthrie: Floyd's, Romeo and Juliet, King Lear) as Lennox and Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Nacirema Society, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Weïrd Sister/Doctor.

The creative team includes Joe Dowling (Director), Riccardo Hernández (Scenic Designer), Judith Dolan (Costume Designer), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Designer), Peter Morrow (Sound Designer), Keith Thomas (Composer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Joe Chvala (Movement Director), Annie Enneking (Fight Director/Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Karl Alphonso (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Assistant Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), Amanda Fuller (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Single and group tickets are now on sale exclusively through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.