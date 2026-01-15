Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennifer Eckes - ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT - The Phipps Center for the Arts



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julia Carter - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Wollan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Masquers Theatre



Best Dance Production

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Artistry



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Lostetter - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Jack Neveaux - MURDER ON THE NILE - Buffalo Community Theater



Best Ensemble

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Larsen - WEST SIDE STORY - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre



Best Musical

URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC - Guthrie Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Lara Akal - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Masquers Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Alyson Enderle - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Duluth Playhouse



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Duluth Playhouse



Best Production of an Opera

ROMEO & JULIET - Minnesota Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zac Mans - WEST SIDE STORY - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Fette - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashlyn Cox - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zach Christensen - SURVIVORS - Six Points Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TREASURE ISLAND - Childrens Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Buffalo Community Theater

