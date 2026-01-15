Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Eckes - ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT - The Phipps Center for the Arts
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julia Carter - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Wollan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Masquers Theatre
Best Dance Production
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Artistry
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicholas Lostetter - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jack Neveaux - MURDER ON THE NILE - Buffalo Community Theater
Best Ensemble
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Larsen - WEST SIDE STORY - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving - URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre
Best Musical
URINETOWN - Buffalo Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC - Guthrie Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Lara Akal - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Masquers Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Alyson Enderle - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Duluth Playhouse
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Duluth Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
ROMEO & JULIET - Minnesota Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zac Mans - WEST SIDE STORY - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Fette - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashlyn Cox - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Eagan Summer Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zach Christensen - SURVIVORS - Six Points Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TREASURE ISLAND - Childrens Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Buffalo Community Theater
