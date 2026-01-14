Photos: GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE! in Rehearsal at Children’s Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for Children’s Theatre Company;s Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!, a bilingual musical adaptation of P.D. Eastman’s beloved children’s book Go, Dog, Go! Check out rehearsal photos below!

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! will run from January 20-February 22, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7pm. Adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! features music composed by Michael Koerner, arrangements by Robertson Witmer, and Spanish translations by Ana Maria Campoy. The lyrics for “Do You Like My Hat?” are by Michael Koerner. CTC’s production of Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! is directed by Juliette Carrillo, with choreography by Erin Leigh Crites and music direction by Victor Zupanc.

P.D. Eastman’s classic book lands onstage with roller-skating, bike-riding, and scoot-scootering dogs! Over here a dog plays baseball; over there a dog prances about in a funny hat; everywhere dogs swim underwater, drive race cars to fiestas en los árboles, and speak—in both Spanish and English! Soon, you’ll be singing along with this bilingual spectacle that makes no sense (and TOTAL sense), all at the same time!

The cast of Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! features Kimberly Richardson* as MC Dog, Cooper Lajeunesse as Blue Dog, Zachary David Hodgkins as Red Dog, Anna M. Schloerb (Member, CTC Acting Cohort) as Yellow Dog, Julia Diaz (Member, CTC Acting Cohort) as Green Dog, and Eric Samuel Romero as Hattie/Spotted Dog. The understudies for Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! include Becca Claire Hart* (MC Dog, Yellow Dog), Keegan Robinson (Blue Dog, Hattie/Spotted Dog), and CTC Acting Company member Janely Rodriguez* (Red Dog, Green Dog). Victor Zupanc‡ and Joe Cruz‡ will provide live music onstage.

In addition to Allison Gregory, Steven Dietz, Michael Koerner, Robertson Witmer, Ana Maria Campoy, Juliette Carrillo†, Erin Leigh Crites, and Victor Zupanc, the creative team and production staff for Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! includes Sara Ryung Clement^ (Scenic Designer), Danielle Nieves^ (Costume Designer), Paul Whitaker^ (Lighting Designer), Jaime Lupercio (Sound Designer), Matthew Lytle (Assistant Director), Samantha Brown (Assistant Lighting Designer), Jenny R. Friend* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Ashley Pupo (Stage Management Fellow).

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph