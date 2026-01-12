Interview: Laura Osnes

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laura Osnes knows firsthand what it takes to build a career in the performing arts—and what’s often missing along the way.

She first stepped into the national spotlight at 21, winning NBC’s Grease: You’re the One That I Want and making her Broadway debut as Sandy in Grease. From there, Osnes became a familiar face on Broadway stages, earning acclaim for roles in South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie & Clyde (Tony Award nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Tony Award nomination), and Bandstand, which was later filmed and released for audiences beyond the theater.

Her work has since expanded beyond Broadway. Osnes has starred in multiple original films for Hallmark Channel and Great American/PureFlix, appeared on television series including Fosse/Verdon, Dynasty, and Elementary, and performed as a concert artist with orchestras and ensembles around the world. Her voice has been featured in nationally televised performances such as Live from Lincoln Center, A Capitol Fourth, and The Kennedy Center Honors. She is also a recording artist, with Broadway cast albums, solo recordings, and original music released after her move from New York City to Nashville.

After more than 15 years working in New York’s theater industry, Osnes began to see a pattern: while young performers were eager and talented, many lacked access to practical guidance about how to navigate the industry itself. Training often focused on technique, but left out the realities of auditions, mindset, sustainability, and long-term growth.

That gap inspired Stagecraft, an online education platform Osnes founded with her husband, producer and photographer Nathan Johnson. Together, they set out to create a resource that combines professional-level training with honest insight into what a life in the arts actually requires. Drawing on their experience in performance, production, branding, and creative leadership, they also brought together a group of respected industry professionals to serve as coaches and mentors.

In this interview, Osnes talks about the lessons she’s learned throughout her career, why she felt called to create Stagecraft, and what she hopes today’s performers gain from having access to guidance she once wished she’d had.

What are your top favorite musicals?

A few longtime favorites include The Light in the Piazza, The Last Five Years, and The Music Man.

Are there any dream roles you’d still love to play?

Absolutely - Eliza Doolittle and Marian Paroo are high on my list. I’d also love to play Kate Middleton in some royal-themed musical that has yet to be written!

What are your favorite musical theatre songs, or what’s currently on your playlist

The Waitress cast album still holds many of my favorite musical theater songs.

Why was it important to you that Stagecraft focuses on holistic success, not just booking jobs?

There are plenty of resources that teach technique, but building a career in the entertainment industry requires more than just technique and talent. You have to learn resilience, stamina, perseverance, managing nerves and rejection. I was fortunate to have mentors who helped point me in the right direction, but there was so much I still didn't know when I moved to New York. I kept thinking about how powerful it would be if young performers had access to that kind of wisdom earlier on, especially from artists they admire and that parents can trust.

How did your own journey as a performer shape the mission and values behind Stagecraft?

I was one of those theater kids who truly found a home on stage. Although, I was fortunate to grow up with parents who supported me in an area with many theater opportunities - Minneapolis, Minnesota, I know that isn't the case for everyone. Across the world, there are talented young artists - and parents trying to support them - who don’t know where to begin or simply don't have access to resources that can truly impact their artistic journey. Stagecraft came from a desire to make affordable, Broadway-level training available to anyone. You don't have to live in New York City. We bring the rehearsal room straight to you - no matter who you are or where you live. And as a young artist, I would have done anything to get one-on-one training from my Broadway heroes!

What inspired you and Nathan to create Stagecraft together as a husband-and-wife team?

I attended a women’s retreat in Colorado where I met someone who had built an incredible platform around her expertise. It made me realize that I had something meaningful to offer, too, and that I could use my experience to help shape the next generation of theater artists. When I shared the idea with Nathan, he immediately jumped in, expanding the vision to bring additional experts to the platform. With his background in production and years photographing advertising campaigns for Broadway shows, he was the perfect creative partner to help turn the vision into something real. We work well together. *wink*

How did you curate the team of coaches, and what qualities were non-negotiable for you when choosing mentors?

We were very intentional about choosing industry professionals with Broadway and National Tour credits that offer a wide range of expertise within musical theater. Each coach not only has an impressive resumé, but is also generous with their knowledge and genuinely invested in mentoring young artists. Quality of character was equally as important as theatrical qualifications.

Why do you believe mindset training is just as important as vocal, acting, and dance technique?

This industry can wear you down if you’re not prepared for it mentally. Burnout is real, and discouragement is part of the process. I wanted students to have tools that help them stay grounded, confident, consistent, and healthy, not just skilled.

Can you explain how Stagecraft meets students where they are, whether they’re beginners or more advanced performers?

To launch this platform, we had to start with the basics. Our foundational course, Spotlight Ready, covers the essentials of musical theater: from auditions and warm-ups to belting and time-steps. Our Broadway pros also offer dozens of invaluable, behind-the-scenes stories designed to propel any aspiring performer toward authenticity, confidence, and real-world skill sets that help them step into the industry at a more professional level. As the Stagecraft platform grows, we have plans to expand with more advanced material and courses in other theatrical disciplines.

What skills do casting directors actually look for that students often overlook?

If I had to say it in three words, it would be "acting your song" - making bold choices and telling a full story in 32-bars. Preparation makes a huge difference. What you wear, how you present yourself, how you treat people - those things matter. You are constantly building a reputation whether you realize it or not. Casting directors notice performers who know who they are and come in ready to do the work. This is exactly what I focus on in my course, Nail Your Audition.

What do you hope students gain from having lifetime access to the material rather than a fixed timeline?

These aren’t skills you learn once and move on from. Warm-ups, mindset work, and technique all need to be revisited and practiced over time. With lifetime access, students can come back to the material whenever they need it - whether they’re preparing for an audition, needing some extra motivation, or just getting back into a healthy routine.

What role does community play in an artist’s growth, and how does Stagecraft foster that sense of connection online?

Community is everything. Artists need to feel supported and understood. Through our courses, live Zoom calls, Q&As, and even Affiliate Partnerships with other arts education institutions nationwide, we’re working to create a network and space where students feel connected - even online. Perhaps someday we'll even explore the idea of Stagecraft Camp or a workshop weekend where students can learn from coaches in-person.

Why did you want parents to be included in the Stagecraft learning experience as well?

Parents play such an important role, especially for younger performers. They’re the ones encouraging, supporting, and often funding the journey. Most of the inquiries I receive are from parents seeking advice or opportunities for their child. Stagecraft was created to help fulfill that need! It is very important to me that parents feel confident in who their child is learning from and that they know we believe in their kids. As need arises, we intend to offer Q&A sessions just for parents to help them feel informed and supported, too.

How do you help students balance ambition with well-being in such a demanding industry?

Part of my course asks students to really reflect on why they’re doing this in the first place. There has to be a deeper motivation - love for storytelling, need for community, desire to impact an audience - because those are the things that sustain you long-term.

For students dreaming of Broadway—or simply wanting to grow as artists—what do you hope they feel after training with Stagecraft?

More than anything, I want them to feel equipped - prepared with tools, resources, confidence, and support - so they can step into whatever comes next with greater clarity and courage.

Lastly, what are your favorite places in Minnesota?

I haven't lived there in almost 20 years, so don't feel I can speak to the current hot spots. I do have favorite memories tied to the Stone Arch Bridge, Cafe Latte, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and The Mall of America!