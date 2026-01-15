Trademark Theater to Stage THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Workshop in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trademark Theater has announced its workshop and reading of a new adaptation of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, presenting on January 26, 2025 at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis. This staged reading stars Bradley Johnson as Dorian Gray, Sasha Andreev as Basil Heyward, and David Macdonald as Henry Wooten, as well as featuring appearances by Katrina Stelk, Laura Esping, Samuel Osbourne Huerta, James Rodriguez, and Katie Bradley. This world-premiere adaptation is written and directed by artistic director Tyler Michaels King, with dramaturgy work by Carla Steen, and costume and design collaboration by Sarah Bahr.

When young Dorian Gray meets the devoted artist Basil Hallward and the dazzling, dangerous Henry Wotton, his fate is sealed. In a moment of reckless vanity, shaped by Basil's adoration and Henry's intoxicating philosophy, Dorian sells his soul. He bargains for eternal youth, not knowing that every cruelty and every indulgence will splatter his own painted portrait with darkness and corruption.

In this visceral new staging of Oscar Wilde's famous novel, the pursuit of beauty becomes a brutal act of creation. Set in a stark world of white walls and clean lines, this adaptation strips the story to its rawest elements, using live action painting to chart Dorian's moral descent. With each choice, each sin, the pristine world is defaced, layered with thick, chaotic strokes of paint that reflect the corruption he hides within.

“I was influenced by the novel's exploration of influence and corruption,” says director and writer Tyler Michaels King. “Both how easy it is to be wooed into a sense of privilege and power and how both can so easily lead to harming others; how that corruption spreads and poisons. We see that starkly in our world today. I am fascinated by Dorian's internal conflict with his own corruption.”

As Dorian remains untouched, the world around him bears the weight of his decay. Wilde's decadent language collides with explosive physicality in a production that's as much a living canvas as a play—a bold meditation on art, desire, corruption, and destruction. Beauty fades. But the mess we leave behind endures.

While “The Picture of Dorian Gray” isn't Michaels King's first play to premiere on Trademark's stage, it stands in stark contrast to his previous work.

“I love the gothic soft-core horror elements of the story, and how, without directly referencing the horrors Dorian commits, that we can so easily see ourselves in the character, really all of the characters,” Michaels King shares.

And while the novel itself has all of the hallmarks of Victorian Gothic literature, Michaels King envisions something different.

His adaptation relies on starkly minimal staging and costuming, with live painting happening right on the stage. While you may not find cravats and tails gracing the stage, Michaels King paid especial attention to the thing that made Wilde famous in the first place - his incisive language.

“The hardest part is distilling a 300 page novel down to 2ish hours and still having an impactful story,” he says. “Oscar Wilde's language in particular is so enchanting and witty, but he might use two or three pages of narration to explore the internal machinations of a character. With such an internal story as Dorian's, picking out the gems from so much text to capture the evolution of his thoughts can be daunting.”

A sampling of scenes from his adaptation was performed at Trademark's “Behind the Scenes” showcase in early 2025. This annual event presents several new works by Trademark's commissioned playwrights and composers. Michaels King - like the other artists - were able to receive audience feedback, and questions that help them refine their scripts.

“There is nothing more exciting to be a part of something that is still forming and seeing how the artists bring it fully to life two or three years later. It really illuminates the real labor that theater-makers commit their lives to, the profound, challenging, inspiring work of service they provide,” Michaels King says. “It also brings you closer to the artists themselves. You understand who they are, what makes them tick, what inspires them to tell their stories.”

In the near-ten years since Trademark Theater began, they've come to fill a unique niche within the Twin Cities theater scene. Their small team supports commissioned artists through all stages of the creative process, from the inception of an idea to (hopefully) a fully staged production.

It's a slow process. Writers often spend years working with Trademark before their show becomes fully realized. But the result ends up being a richer, more successful work.

It's also a process that Michaels King doesn't exempt himself from.

“I've realized through this process I like to take my time and really gestate on ideas and themes, even individual lines of dialogue. I've also enjoyed having Oscar Wilde as a silent writing partner— trying to figure out what his intention was, how it matches or conflicts with my interest, and how the two can elevate one another.”

Despite Michaels King's status as Artistic Director, “Dorian Gray” isn't going straight into production. Instead, January will be spent workshopping the material with actors, culminating in a one-night-only staged reading at Mixed Blood Theatre. Afterwards, audience members will be able to voice their thoughts in an interactive dialogue with the cast and creative team.

“At Trademark, you get to be an actual integral part of the creation of the story by offering your thoughts, your reactions, your feedback. All of these things generate a deeper sense of community with others. I love feeling closer to both artists and audiences,” Michaels King says.

Tickets are on sale now for “The Picture of Dorian Gray” at Mixed Blood Theatre on January 26. Available on a pay-what-you-can basis, you won't want to miss your chance to be a part of the creation of this dark and dynamic new work.