Theater Latté Da Presents CINDERELLA At The Ritz Theater

Theater Latté Da has announced that single tickets are now on sale for CINDERELLA, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Based on the new book by Douglas Carter Beane, with the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. CINDERELLA will run November 20, 2024 through January 5, 2025 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis.

A delightfully reimagined take on the Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic, CINDERELLA will be Artistic Director Justin Lucero's directorial debut at Theater Latté Da and in the Twin Cities. The production will also be choreographed by Kyle Weiler (Next to Normal), with music direction by Wesley Frye (Latté Da debut).

Spirited, savvy Ella defies her stepmother's wishes and captures the heart of a charming prince on her quest to transform her life… and the world. Empowered by kindness and a fairy godmother, she both sparkles and sparks change in this beloved classic with some surprise twists! A cherished score, a fresh, modern script, and inventive staging magically combine in Artistic Director Justin Lucero's Latté Da debut, reminding us that goodness and courage can lead to happily ever after.

The cast of CINDERELLA will feature Theo Janke-Furman (Latté Da debut), Nambi Mwassa (The Color Purple), Hope Nordquist (Latté Da debut), and Sally Wingert (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Underneath the Lintel), with complete casting to be announced soon.

Of the production, Artistic Director Justin Lucero says, “I'm delighted and honored to be making my debut with Latté Da's inaugural staging of a piece by the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein. CINDERELLA, with its timeless score and beloved characters, offers boundless opportunities for theatricality, whimsy, and imagination—all hallmarks of my favorite kind of work. This milestone production is also a perfect way to celebrate the holiday season, as it centers on themes of generosity and joy.”

CINDERELLA will run November 20, 2024 through January 5, 2025 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Saturday, November 23, 2024. The production will play on a special family-friendly holiday schedule that includes early matinee and evening shows on select Sundays. Single tickets start at $39, and $34 for youth tickets. Group, student and other discounts are available. Subscription packages are available starting at $32 a ticket and also offer a range of subscriber-exclusive perks.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12:00-5:00 PM. Post-show discussions and ASL/AD and Open Caption performances are available on select dates.

