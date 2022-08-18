Theater Latté Da Announces Cast For Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Theater Latté Da (Peter Rothstein, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) today announces the cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the cult classic with music and lyrics by the acclaimed composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth.

The musical spans three decades in the lives of a trio of friends, tracing their journey backward from middle age to their earliest days and dreams. The production is directed by Theater Latté Da Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, making this his 15th production of Sondheim's work. The production features music direction by Jason Hansen and choreography by Renee Guittar.

Rothstein directs a cast starring Reese Britts, recently seen in the title role in Latté Da's Jelly's Last Jam and as part of the lauded Twelve Angry Men, as Frank Shepard; Dylan Frederick as Charley Kringas (The Inheritance on Broadway; Steerage Song, Assistant Director), Becca Hart as Mary Flynn (Theater Latté Da debut), and more Twin Cities favorites including Kim Kivens, Britta Ollmann and Tod Petersen.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will run September 24 - October 30, 2022 at the Ritz Theater. Preview performances are September 21 - 23. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student, and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

This innovative musical about a group of friends spans three decades, spooling backwards from their present-day lives to the optimistic beginning of their friendship. This cult-classic blends the excitement and humor of a backstage musical with the poignancy of regrets and reconciliations - featuring some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs including "Not a Day Goes By," "Old Friends," and "Our Time."

Merrily We Roll Along, with a 1981 Broadway premiere, was a reunion for Sondheim, George Furth and frequent Sondheim collaborator, producer Hal Prince, who had all worked on the 1970 musical Company. Developed as a musical version of the 1934 George S. Kaufman/Moss Hart play, Merrily We Roll Along was initially a Broadway flop, playing just 16 performances. However, the show has evolved significantly in subsequent revivals, resulting in what is now considered to be a major work blessed with a great score and an enduring, bittersweet story about the evolving nature of friendship, love, creativity and ambition.

Artistic Director Peter Rothstein commented, "My affinity and admiration for the genius of the late Stephen Sondheim's work has been a constant and driving force in Theater Latté Da's repertoire. I've long wanted to direct Merrily We Roll Along and the unmatched opportunity to plumb its depths and share this poignant musical with local audiences is ideal as we launch our 25th Anniversary Season."

The cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features: Reese Britts as Frank Shepard (Jelly's Last Jam,Twelve Angry Men), Dylan Frederick as Charley Kringas (The Inheritance on Broadway, Steerage Song - Assistant Director), Becca Hart as Mary Flynn (Theater Latté Da debut), Britta Ollmann as Beth (Violet, Into The Woods, Ragtime, Once, A Little Night Music, Chicago, Bernarda Alba), Vie Boheme as Gussie (Theater Latté Da debut), and Charlie Clark as Joe (Twelve Angry Men). The Ensemble is: Ronnie Allen (Theater Latté Da debut), Mathias Brinda (Theater Latté Da debut), Camryn Buelow (Theater Latté Da debut), Kim Kivens (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Company, Oliver, C., Bernarda Alba), Ryan London Levin (Twelve Angry Men, NEXT Festival) and Tod Petersen (A Christmas Carole Peterson, Oh S#!% I'm Turning Into My Mother, A Man of No Importance, King of Hearts, Gypsy, Parade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Our Town).

The creative team for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG includes Peter Rothstein (Director, Scenic Designer), Jason Hansen (Music Director, orchestrations), Renee Guittar (Choreographer), Rich Hamson (Costume Designer), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), Z Makila (Assistant Stage Manager) and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater.