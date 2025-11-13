THE SNOW QUEEN Will Return To Ballet Co.Laboratory in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Co.Laboratory will present THE SNOW QUEEN from December 19–21, 2025, at Ted Mann Concert Hall as part of its holiday programming. The production offers a reimagined approach to the Hans Christian Andersen story, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and the bonds that hold families together.

Choreographed by Zoé Henrot, the ballet reframes the tale not as a conflict of good and evil, but as a journey of characters who lose their way and rediscover their true selves with the support of others. Professional dancer Sage Engle-Laird, who previously performed the role of Gerda in 2022, will take on the title role. “It's a full circle moment to dance the role of the Snow Queen this year,” Engle-Laird shares. “Gerda and the Snow Queen are like two sides of the same conversation. Even in her frostiest moments, I want to show that the Queen still carries something deeply human inside.”

The score features music composed in 1904 by British composer Ethel Smyth. Henrot notes the significance of highlighting Smyth’s work: “As a fellow queer, female artist, I can imagine how it felt for Ethel when her music was pushed aside. More than 125 years later, it feels powerful to give her work the spotlight it deserves.”

With a cast of 90 dancers from Ballet Co.Laboratory’s professional Company and School, the production includes new costumes, set design, and Smyth’s full orchestral writing. The ballet invites audiences of all ages to a holiday experience centered on connection and resilience.

Tickets:

Tickets begin at $40 and are available online or by calling the Ballet Co.Laboratory Box Office at 651-313-5967.

About Ballet Co.Laboratory

Ballet Co.Laboratory is Minnesota’s largest professional ballet company and school, serving more than 14,000 individuals each year. Established in 2018 and based in Saint Paul, the organization is known for reimagining traditional ballet training and performance models to promote inclusivity across body types, gender identities, ages, sexual orientations, ethnicities, learning styles, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The company offers performances, classes, and community outreach programming throughout the region.