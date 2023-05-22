THE PINK HULK Comes to New York Mills Regional Cultural Center in June

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will present the internationally acclaimed, award-winning solo show "The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within," written and performed by three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David, on Friday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m.

This performance will take place at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, 24 N Main Ave, New York Mills, MN 56567. The show is approximately 1 hour with no intermission, plus a 30-minute post-show talkback/Q&A. (Recommended for ages 12+.)

Call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or learn more at: kulcher.org/performance-valerie-david-the-pink-hulk/.

A freewill donation will be collected to support Valerie's work and the Cultural Center's artist residency program. Please RSVP to help with set-up planning by calling 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org. There will also be donations accepted for the East Otter Tail County Relay for Life, scheduled for July 14 in Perham.

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah! Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives-not just from cancer!-with plenty of laugh-out-loud, heartwarming moments!

Valerie's solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin and embracing and accepting one's own body-no matter the shape or size. Valerie David wrote The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment of finding humor and superhero inner strength going through her three cancer bouts. During the 1 hour performance, Valerie portrays over 20 different characters onstage.

"Watching Valerie David perform The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within is something so rare and so marvelous; it is the most powerful and poignant [time] I have ever spent at a theater." - Kristen Morale, Broadway World, NYC

Valerie David, based in Manhattan, will be at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center as an Artist-in-Residence from May 23 - June 6, 2023. During her residency, she will be working on her current project, developing her solo show "Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming my Father's Daughter" about her father and his family fleeing Iraq from religious persecution during the 1941 pogrom of Baghdad.

About the Artist

Playwright/performer Valerie David "hulked out" on cancer after her first two bouts: Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has had no evidence of disease and has continued to thrive. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-and living life on your own terms. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never give up and always have hope! "My show is not just about cancer-it's about fighting back ANY adversity in life. And what makes it stand out is its humor," Valerie said.

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 50 theater festivals since its 2016 debut, performing domestically and worldwide in more than 25 cities. Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: she raises awareness, educates, and inspires communities through her outreach, engagement, and patient advocacy initiatives. She also raises money through her performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. Visit www.pinkhulkplay.com/ for more info.

About the Cultural Center

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is a rural hub for creativity, community vitality, and lifelong learning in the arts. The Center offers visitors intimate opportunities to encounter art and artists in its 80-seat concert listening room, visual art gallery in a historic Main Avenue building, gift store featuring local artists, artist residency program, sculpture park, and a variety of opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive. Since its inception in 1990, the Cultural Center has been passionate about connecting people to artists and rich cultural experiences in rural Minnesota, celebrating the local and being a window to the world. For more information, call 218-385-3339, or visit www.kulcher.org.

Valerie is available for in-person interviews from May 24 through June 5, as well as remotely before her arrival-please contact PinkHulkPlay@gmail.com.

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt