THE NEW SEVEN DEADLY SINS to be Presented at Skylark Opera Theatre

Skylark Opera Theatre will present the Minnesota premiere of The New Seven Deadly Sins August 7-10, 2025, at The Crane Theater. The production is a daring blend of contemporary song and dance featuring seven original songs commissioned by the Carnegie Hall Corporation for the legendary Audra McDonald. Soprano Bergen Baker brings her unique vocal stylings to each piece.

Each sin is brought to life through the musical compositions of some of the most gifted living composers of opera and musical theater. The songs in The New Seven Deadly Sins were composed by: Jeff Blumenkrantz, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Ricky Ian Gordon, Jake Heggie, Michael John LaChiusa, Steve Marzullo and Mark Campbell, and John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey.

These powerhouse songs will be paired with bold, evocative choreography from director Nikki Swoboda and musical direction by Skylark's James Barnett. "The sins offer a lens through which to understand human shortcomings and the reasons behind unethical or destructive behavior. They highlight the potential for negative consequences stemming from uncontrolled desires and impulses. Considering the world we've found ourselves living through the past years, this show is well-timed for Skylark Opera Theatre to present," explains Swoboda.

In addition to Bergen Baker, dancers Patrick Jeffrey and Sarah Potvin will channel the passion and complexity of each "sin" through movement. This is not the usual song and dance, it is a visceral, genre-blending experience where opera and musical theater meet modern dance, and the results are thrilling.

This concert reflects Skylark's mission to present works that explore various cultural influences on American opera and musical theater. "Musical theater and contemporary dance are uniquely American genres," asserts Angie Carlson, President of Skylark's Board of Directors. "We are proud to be able to highlight these significant artistic talents to our community in this event."