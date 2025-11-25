Theater Latté Da Adds Performance of MY FAIR LADY Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Latté Da has added a matinee performance of My Fair Lady on Thursday, December 18 at 2 p.m., responding to strong audience demand for the company’s first-ever production of the Lerner & Loewe classic. The musical continues through December 28 at the Ritz Theater.

Directed by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, the production features choreography by Abby Magalee and music direction by Latté Da co-founder Denise Prosek. The cast includes Anna Hashizume as Eliza Doolittle, Jon-Michael Reese as Henry Higgins, Adán Varela as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, Corissa Bussian, Katie Bynum, Kiko Laureano, Ryan Lee, Norah Long, Tod Petersen, Richard Rigmaiden, France Roberts, Keegan Robinson, and Lisa Vogel. The two-piano score, approved by Frederick Loewe, is performed by Associate Music Director Joshua Burniece and pianist Wesley Frye.

Lucero noted that the company’s approach emphasizes the musical’s exploration of voice, identity, and the cost of transformation. “Voice is more than sound; it’s selfhood,” he said. “We’re honoring the beauty of transformation while questioning what is lost when someone is asked to change the way they speak.”

The design team includes scenic designer Eli Sherlock, Costume Designer Amber Brown, lighting designer Shannon Elliott, sound designer Kevin Springer, props designer Madelaine Foster, and wig and hair designers Emma Gustafson and Priscilla Bruce. Joelle Coutu is stage manager, with Grace Happe and Austin Schoenfelder serving as assistant stage managers.

My Fair Lady is part of Latté Da’s 2025–26 season, which began in October with Journey On: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration. Upcoming productions include The Glass Menagerie, Gutenberg! The Musical!, the world premiere of My Ántonia, and the annual NEXT Festival focused on new musical development.

Tickets for My Fair Lady begin at $39. Subscription packages for the remainder of the season are also available. Purchases can be made online at latteda.org, by phone through the box office at 612-339-3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater during operating hours.

The company offers a range of access services throughout the run, including open captioning, ASL interpretation, audio description, assistive listening devices, large-print and braille programs, and multiple accessible seating options. Select performances in December include open-captioned, ASL-interpreted, and audio-described dates.