Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre

Rollicking! A Winter Carnival Musical is being presented at History Theatre through December 21. A gust of icy wind changes everything! Follow St. Paul’s own Clarence “Cap” Wigington and his wife Viola as their Winter Carnival ice palace design plunges them into the magical realm of King Boreas.
They’ll encounter iconic Minnesota figures, from bygone poets to racing legends, all woven into the vibrant tapestry of the Carnival’s myth and history.
Discover the strange, wonderful heart of a tradition built on resilience, imagination, and the enduring spirit of their snowy state.
Photo credit: Rick Spaulding
Adrienne Zimiga-January, Benjamin Dutcher, Roland Hawkins II, Elena Glass
Roland Hawkins II
Adrienne Zimiga-January, (background, left) Erin Nicole Farst
Tara Bowman, Adrienne Zimiga-January , Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell
Tara Bowman, Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell, Elena Glass, Benjamin Dutcher, Roland Hawkins II, Jon Michael Stiff
Elena Glass, Roland Hawkins II, Benjamin Dutcher, Jon Michael Stiff, Tara Bowman, Adrienne Zimiga-January, Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell
Tara Borman, Elena Glass, Annika Isbell, Adrienne Zimiga-January, Erin Nicole Farst
Tara Bowman, Annika Isbell, Erin Nicole Farst, Jon Michael Stiff, Randy Schmeling
Roland Hawkins II, Annika Isbell
