Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre

Rollicking! A Winter Carnival Musical is being presented at History Theatre through December 21. A gust of icy wind changes everything! Follow St. Paul’s own Clarence “Cap” Wigington and his wife Viola as their Winter Carnival ice palace design plunges them into the magical realm of King Boreas.

They’ll encounter iconic Minnesota figures, from bygone poets to racing legends, all woven into the vibrant tapestry of the Carnival’s myth and history.

Discover the strange, wonderful heart of a tradition built on resilience, imagination, and the enduring spirit of their snowy state.

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding