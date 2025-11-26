 tracker
Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre

Follow St. Paul’s own Clarence “Cap” Wigington and his wife Viola as their Winter Carnival ice palace design plunges them into the magical realm of King Boreas.

By: Nov. 26, 2025

Rollicking! A Winter Carnival Musical is being presented at History Theatre through December 21. A gust of icy wind changes everything! Follow St. Paul’s own Clarence “Cap” Wigington and his wife Viola as their Winter Carnival ice palace design plunges them into the magical realm of King Boreas.

They’ll encounter iconic Minnesota figures, from bygone poets to racing legends, all woven into the vibrant tapestry of the Carnival’s myth and history.

Discover the strange, wonderful heart of a tradition built on resilience, imagination, and the enduring spirit of their snowy state.

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Adrienne Zimiga-January, Benjamin Dutcher, Roland Hawkins II, Elena Glass

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Roland Hawkins II

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Adrienne Zimiga-January, (background, left) Erin Nicole Farst

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Tara Bowman, Adrienne Zimiga-January , Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Tara Bowman, Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell, Elena Glass, Benjamin Dutcher, Roland Hawkins II, Jon Michael Stiff

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Elena Glass, Roland Hawkins II, Benjamin Dutcher, Jon Michael Stiff, Tara Bowman, Adrienne Zimiga-January, Randy Schmeling, Annika Isbell

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Tara Borman, Elena Glass, Annika Isbell, Adrienne Zimiga-January, Erin Nicole Farst

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Tara Bowman, Annika Isbell, Erin Nicole Farst, Jon Michael Stiff, Randy Schmeling

Photos: ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL At History Theatre Image
Roland Hawkins II, Annika Isbell




