SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre

On March 3, 2023 Duluth Playhouse is inviting the community for a roaring good time of lighthearted competition in support of the Arts. This unforgettable night will feature a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage. Throughout the evening, guests will vote for their favorite performers, resulting in the very first winner of Singing with the Stars.

The contestants for this remarkable evening are Don Ness (Ordean Foundation), Dan Hanger (Fox 21), Ivy Vainio (AICHO), Solomon Witherspoon (Spoon's Restaurant), Martha Bremer (Communitarian), Peter Singler (Essentia Health), Carl Crawford (City of Duluth) & Meg Litts, Classie Dudley (NAACP), and Christina Woods & Robin Washington (Duluth Arts Institute). Celebrity judges Kenny Johnson (WDIO); Jeanne Ryan (Townsquare Media/Mix 108); and Gabriel Mayfield (Life House Youth Center) will offer cheeky banter after each performance.

During this night of glitz and glamour, guests will be greeted with a champagne toast as they enter the NorShor on a red carpet. Hors d'oeuvres and a decadent dessert bar will be provided by Blackwoods and Greysolon Catering. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for special prizes and enjoy a sneak-peek of the Playhouse's upcoming production of Into the Woods.

Each season, Duluth Playhouse provides over 600 paid positions for local actors, directors, designers, instructors, and many other artists. The education program at the Playhouse offers year round programming that develops skills, engages the creative mind, and shapes the talents of emerging artists. All proceeds from Singing with the Stars will go towards supporting the Playhouse education program and artists in the Twin Ports community.

Since its founding in 1914, Duluth Playhouse has continued to thrive because of the steadfast support of its community. This level of support assures that the Playhouse is able to continue to offer high quality live theater and extensive arts education opportunities to the region. As one of the nation's oldest non-profit arts organizations, the Playhouse is honored to call the Historic Arts and Theatre District of downtown Duluth home.

Tickets are now on sale. To reserve your seats, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org. For more information, call 218-733-7555. Tickets can also be purchased at the NorShor Theatre box office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.