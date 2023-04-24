Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater

CREDITS

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Richard Adler AND Jerry Ross

BOOK BY George Abbott AND Richard Bissell

BASED ON THE NOVEL 7 1/2 CENTS BY Richard Bissell

DIRECTED AND CHOREOGRAPHED BY ALLYSON RICHERT AND BEN BAKKEN

MUSICAL DIRECTION BY Evan Tyler Wilson

ADDITIONAL CHOREOGRAPHY BY ELLY STAHLKE AND KELLI FOSTER WARDER

A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.

Featuring song-and-dance favorites like "Steam Heat," "There Once Was a Man," and "I'm Not At All in Love," THE PAJAMA GAME lives up to its three Tony awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival in 2006. Cozy on up and get ready to fall in love this spring at Artistry!

It was great to see the Artistry back with a new seaon of productions including The Pajama Game! Personally, I was only familiar with a few songs, I knew it had won the Tony's but I was completely unfamiliar with the musical otherwise. As an Iowa native, it was exciting to see the story took place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa which is not far from my hometown.

The set was the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory and then other scenes including the kitchen, Hernando's Hideaway, etc. The set was bright and colorful and gave a 1950's feel along with hairstyle, sets, props, and costumes.

Only knowing a few songs from this show prior to seeing it, I enjoyed hearing the rest of the songs by this talented cast. All of the actors had excellent voices and commitments and chemistry to their characters showing many sides of comedic, serious, and heartfelt moments throughout the show. Carl Swanson (Vernon Hines) had many laughs, Eric Morris (Side) and Falacia Nichole (Babe) and Matthew J. Brightbill (Prez) and Gabriella Trentacoste both had great couples chemistry throughout the waves of thier journey.

The dancing and choreography was fun to watch, especially in the classic and iconic "Steam Heat and "Hernando's Hideaway." The audience enjoyed seeing those live on stage as we know the style of Fosse choregraphy is challenging, the dancers did great!

I would recommened seeing The Pajama Game at the Artistry Theater! It's a produciton full of laughs, heartfelt stories and songs that you won't want ot miss!

All photos are by Tommy Sar