Review: PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON - THE SUPER LIVE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Fans of the iconic Sailor Moon franchise were treated to a dazzling dose of nostalgia and high-energy spectacle with “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live,” a live theatrical concert experience that recently took the stage at the historic Orpheum Theatre. This isn’t your average musical—it's a fast-paced, visually explosive adaptation of the legendary anime that fuses Japanese “2.5D” stage aesthetics with concert-style energy.

From the moment the lights dimmed, it was clear the production was here to thrill. With an all-female cast, even the villains radiated charisma. The show condenses the original “Dark Kingdom” arc into a tight 90-minute performance that moves with the urgency and flash of a pop concert. For longtime fans, it’s like watching the pages of Naoko Takeuchi’s manga spring to life in neon and glitter. For newcomers, it might take a minute to catch up, but the energy and spectacle pull you in regardless.

The cast—decked out in brilliantly detailed costumes that stay true to the anime’s design—delivers fierce choreography and pitch-perfect vocals. Each transformation sequence is a visual treat, enhanced by digital projections, vibrant lighting, and dramatic sound cues. The production leans heavily into multimedia, and it pays off; fights and magical moments are immersive, and every “Moon Tiara Magic!” lands with weight.

A thoughtful touch: English subtitles projected above the stage ensure that the Japanese-language performance is accessible to all. While the timing occasionally raced ahead of the subtitles during songs, the emotion and intent were always clear.

But the real surprise comes after the curtain call, when the performance shifts into a mini concert. The cast returns to perform musical numbers with high audience interaction. Think light sticks, clapping, call-and-response—this is where fans really light up, singing along to the familiar themes that defined their childhoods.

In the end, The Super Live isn’t just a performance—it’s a celebration. It knows its audience and gives them exactly what they came for: Sailor Senshi realness, heart-thumping music, and a night of joy under the banner of love and justice.

All photos are by BOND Theatrical

