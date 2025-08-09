Review: CURLY HAIR BOY at Rarig Kilburn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curly Hair Boy is one of those rare Fringe shows that feels like a breath of fresh air. Written and directed by Rajan Khatiwada, this magical production brings to life the story of Hetchhakuppa, a young boy who embarks on a journey through nature, learning from the wisdom of animals and other natural beings as he searches for his sisters. The blend of improv, puppetry, physical theatre, and vibrant storytelling makes it an enchanting experience from start to finish.

The cast truly brings this whimsical world to life, with standout performances from Aruna Karki, Jenish Karmacharya, Mani Ram Pokharel, Rejina Pokharel, and Sonam Tshring Sherpa. Each actor adds something unique to the show, whether it's the grounded presence of Karki, who brings a sense of depth and wisdom, or Karmacharya’s heartfelt portrayal of Hetchhakuppa, which anchors the emotional core of the play. The chemistry between the cast members is palpable, and you can feel how much fun they’re having bringing this magical world to life.

What’s particularly striking about Curly Hair Boy is the seamless way it mixes Nepali folklore with universal themes of growth and exploration. The way nature and its creatures are portrayed feels both magical and deeply connected to the world around us. The improv and puppetry elements are so well done, they make it feel like the world is constantly shifting, opening up new possibilities. It’s refreshing to see a production that doesn’t shy away from bringing the fantastical to life, and the result is something truly immersive and fun to watch.

Khatiwada’s direction shines here, with the physicality of the performances creating a sense of playfulness and freedom. The actors move with ease between physical comedy, puppet manipulation, and moments of genuine connection, making the audience feel like they’re part of the adventure. It’s not just about watching the story unfold—it’s about being swept up in it.

The puppetry, in particular, deserves a mention. It’s creative and playful, turning the natural world into a full-on character. Whether it's an animal, the wind, or a river, the puppets give the show a vibrant energy and a sense of wonder that will captivate both children and adults. There’s something so charming about watching these objects come to life with such care and creativity—it’s impossible not to be drawn in.

At its heart, Curly Hair Boy is a story about discovery and the connections we make along the way. It’s about the strength we find in others, and how sometimes the best lessons come from nature itself. The themes of kindness, courage, and perseverance run through the play, and while it’s definitely fun and lighthearted, there’s also a deeper message about growth and the wisdom that comes from listening to the world around us.

The cast—especially Rejina Pokharel and Sonam Tshring Sherpa—does an amazing job of embodying the various characters that help Hetchhakuppa on his journey. Each character has its own quirks, and they all feel fully fleshed out, adding to the richness of the world that Khatiwada has created. Their energy together makes it clear that this is a group of artists who care about telling this story and sharing it with the audience.

If you’re looking for something that’s both fun and meaningful at the 2025 Minnesota Fringe Festival, Curly Hair Boy is definitely worth your time. It’s a show that feels like a big, warm hug—a joyful, magical ride full of whimsy, heart, and just the right amount of wonder. It’s a journey you won’t forget anytime soon.

