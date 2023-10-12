Photos: First Look at THE BOY WONDER World Premiere Musical At History Theatre

Directed by Laura Leffler, The Boy Wonder runs through October 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

History Theatre is presenting the world premiere of The Boy Wonder by Keith Hovis. A contemporary musical exploring Stassen’s relationship with his loving and supportive wife, the birth of the United Nations, and the impact he made here in Minnesota and beyond. Directed by Laura Leffler, The Boy Wonder runs through October 29, 2023.

See photos below!

Dubbed the “boy wonder” after being elected the youngest governor of Minnesota in 1938 at the age of 31, Harold Stassen was a popular and progressive leader with a vision to unify America. He resigned from being Governor in 1943 to serve in the US Navy, went on to be one of the U.S. delegates sent to San Francisco to help write the UN Charter, and even ran for president a time, or nine. This new musical examines a time in our history and reflects on where we are today. It is a story of perseverance, unity, and love for his family and country.

Outside of his work as an artist, Keith Hovis has spent the last 12 years working in state government. “I have been honored to serve under a mayor, a governor, and various commissioners throughout my career. Writing this musical brought those two worlds together for the first time, allowing me to examine my commitment to and belief in public service. For that, I am eternally grateful.”

The cast features Evan Tyler Wilson as Harold Stassen (HT Debut), Thomas Bevan as Glen Stassen (HT Debut), Erik Ohno Dagoberg as Hubertus Van Mook/Ensemble (HT Debut), Emily Dussault as Esther/Ensemble (HT Debut), Bradley Greenwald as William Stassen/Ensemble (Raw Stages: The Kim Loo Sisters), Dwight Xaveir Leslie as Ralph Bunche/Ensemble (HT Debut), Jen Maren as Elsie Stassen/Ensemble (Glensheen, Lord Gordon Gordon) Eric Pogi Sumangil as Maximo Kalaw/Ensemble (Under the Stars & Stripes: Stories of WWII, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Debutante’s Ball), and Carl Swanson as Charles Lindbergh/Ensemble (HT Debut). Understudies include Davis Brinker, Neal Beckman, Carl Swanson, Peyton Dixon, Alex Galick, and Ruthie Baker McGrath.

The creative team includes Keith Hovis (Playwright/Composer), Laura Leffler (Director), Alayna Jacqueline (Dramaturg), Joey Miller (Choreographer), Amanda Weis (Music Director) Daniel Nass (Arranger), Sadie Ward (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Malmstrom (Props Designer), Rubble&Ash (Costume Designers), Jim Eischen (Lighting Designer), Katherine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Laura Topham (Reh. Stage Manager), Haley Walsh (Perf. Stage Manager), Jessica Goldade (Asst. Stage Manager), Julia Valen (Asst. Director), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Zach Morgan (Lead Carpenter), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Musicians: Asher Moreton (Guitar), Amanda Weis (Keyboard), Kyle Baker (Bass), Jenessa Iverson (Bass) and Kale Winship (Drums).

Ticket Information Tiers 1-4: $43-74 (discounts available for seniors). Tier 5: $30. Additional discounts available for students and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit Click Here. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees October 15, 22, and 29. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback.

  • 10/15: Lori Sturdevant (political writer), Keith Hovis (composer, playwright), Laura Leffler (director)
  • 10/22: Justice Paul Anderson
  • 10/29: Kathleen Berger (Harold Stassen's daughter), Keith Hovis (composer, playwright), and Laura Leffler (director)

Accessibility at History Theatre History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. Click Here

  • American Sign Language and Audio Description: Sunday, October 22, 2:00 p.m.
  • Open Captioning: Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, 2:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding

Emily Dussault, Carl Swanson, Evan Tyler Wilson, Eric Pogi Sumangil, Jen Maren, Erik Ohno Dagoberg

Eric Pogi Sumangil, Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Evan Tyler Wilson, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Carl Swanson

Bradley Greenwald, Evan Tyler Wilson, Jen Maren, Erik Ohno Dagoberg

Carl Swanson, Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Eric Pogi Sumangil, Evan Tyler Wilson, Dwight Xaveir Leslie

Emily Dussault, Evan Tyler Wilson

Evan Tyler Wilson

Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Thomas Bevan, Bradley Greenwald, Evan Tyler Wilson, Erik Ohno Dagoberg, Carl Swanson




