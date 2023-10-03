Photos: First Look at Jacqueline Woodson's THE DAY YOU BEGIN At Stages Theatre And Threads Dance

Stages Theatre Company will open the first production of their 40th season with The Day You Begin. National Book Award Winner Jacqueline Woodson's heartwarming musical celebrates the courage it takes to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world.

THE DAY YOU BEGIN

SEPTEMBER 29 – OCTOBER 22, 2023

A Play with Lots of Music

Written by Jacqueline Woodson

Music & Lyrics by Toshi Reagon

Based on the book by Jacqueline Woodson and illustrated by Rafael López

Directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson & André Samples

In collaboration with Threads Dance Project

It’s not easy to take those first steps into a place where nobody really knows you, but somehow you do it. With the start of school and new beginnings looming, National Book Award Winner Jacqueline Woodson’s heartwarming musical celebrates the courage it takes to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world.

CAST: DeZhané Antoinette (Ms. VeVe), Coy Drontle (Sam), Cameron Foster (Dance Ensemble), Cortez Foster (Dance Ensemble), Estala Gonzalez (Dance Ensemble), Keira Guevara (Dance Ensemble), Feven Harder (Angelina), Khenna Khabeb (Angelina's Sister & Dance Ensemble), Caidance Kue (Min), Fionna Morrill (Dance Ensemble), Quinn Nauman (Classroom Ensemble & Sam u/s), Gigi Picota (Rigoberto), Penelope Coral Talatinick, (Classroom Ensemble), Lavender Truong (Classroom Ensemble & Min u/s).

SPECIAL EVENT: Jacqueline Woodson, author and playwright, is making a special appearance on October 14th for the 1PM performance to sign books before the show and answer questions at a talk back after the show.

CREATIVE TEAM: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director Stages Theatre Company), Karen Charles (Artistic Director of Threads Dance Project), Kallie Jo Hollman (Accessibility Consultant), Malia Craft (Choreographer), Rebecca Gardner (Costume & Make Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Nate Metcalf (Props Designer), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (AsstStage Manager & Language Consultant), Kymani Queen (Music Director), Melanie Salmon - Peterson (Director), André Samples (Director), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer), Ajah Williams (Stage Manager).

Performances run through October 22, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Child $16, Senior $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit Click Here or call (952) 979 - 1111

Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 10/1/2023 4:00PM

Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 10/7/2023 10:00AM

ASL Interpreted (ASL): Fri 10/20/2023 7:00PM

Audio Described (AD): Fri 10/20/2023 7:00PM

Photo credit: Photo by Amy Rondeau Photography

The Day You Begin at Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Threads Dance Project

