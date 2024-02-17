Photos: First Look at Children's Theatre Company's ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has released production photos for the return engagement of Alice in Wonderland, which will run through March 31, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is tonight, Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland with music by Victor Zupanc, the production features scenic and costume designs by GW Mercier and will be directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius.

“Our Alice in Wonderland features an extraordinary scenic and costume design by the remarkable Skip Mercier,” said director Peter C. Brosius. “Skip created a world of illusion, surprise, mystery, and hilarity. We are thrilled to bring this wonderfully quirky and joyfully theatrical production to our stage. It is a magical tale of discovery, of standing your ground and following your curiosity. Alice is a feast for the senses , a wild journey down the rabbit hole and into incredible new worlds.”

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice in Alice in Wonderland and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem. In this wildly creative version of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice chases the White Rabbit through the audience, attends the most absurd tea party in history, and faces off with the ragingly red Queen of Hearts. Humpty Dumpty on a ladder—what could possibly go wrong? Curiouser and curiouser…

Alice in Wonderland runs February 13 – March 31, 2024, in the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for everyone aged 6 and up. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/alice or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The Adult Cast of Alice in Wonderland features Taj Ruler as Cheshire Cat/Ensemble, Neal Beckman as King of Hearts/ Mad Hatter and Humpty Dumpty Understudy/Ensemble, Nathan Keepers* as Caterpillar/White Knight/March Hare/Ensemble, China A. Brickey* as Queen of Hearts/Ensemble, Dean Holt* as Mad Hatter/Humpty Dumpty/Ensemble, Antonisia Collins as Tweedle Dum/Queen of Hearts Understudy/Edith Understudy/Duchess Understudy/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Tweedle Dee/Cheshire Cat Understudy/King of Hearts Understudy, and Janely Rodriguez* as Edith/Duchess/Ensemble.

The Student Cast of Alice in Wonderland features Anja Arora and Audrey Mojica alternating as Alice, and River Clementson as White Rabbit.

The Student Ensemble includes Mollie Allen, Liam Beck-O’Sullivan, Amir Byrd, Evan Decker, Ronan Guevara, Olivia Lampert as Ensemble/Alice Double, Ayla Porter, Harriet Spencer as Ensemble/White Rabbit Understudy/White Rabbit Double, and Nicola Wahl as Ensemble/White Rabbit Double Understudy.

The Adult Understudies include Georgia Doolittle as Cover/Edith/Duchess/Tweedle Dee/Tweedle Dum/Ensemble, Riley McNutt as Cover/Caterpillar/March Hare/White Knight/Tweedle Dee/Tweedle Dum/Ensemble, and Angela Steele as White Rabbit/Ensemble Understudy.

The Student Understudies include Adelyn Frost as Alice Understudy, and Luciana Erika Mayer and Lola Ronning as Alice Double Understudy.

In addition to Sharon Holland, Victor Zupanc (who also serves as Sound Designer), GW Mercier, and Peter C. Brosius, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Alice in Wonderland includes Paul Whitaker (Lighting Designer), Eric Van Wyk (Associate Scenic Designer/Puppet Designer), Sarah Bahr (Associate Costume Designer), Darrius Strong (Movement Director), Aaron Preusse (Fight Director), Keely Wolter (Dialect Coach), Hannah Steblay (Assistant Director), Andrew Vance (Assistant Lighting Designer), Jenny Friend* (Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Janae Lorick (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.