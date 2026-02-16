Photos: FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE At Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company will present FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE, an interactive theatrical experience created by Julie Ritchey, running February 13 through April 5, 2026 on the Cargill Stage. Check out photos below.

Designed for audiences of all ages, the 60-minute experience invites participants to build their own imaginative environments using everyday materials including sofas, lampshades, blankets, and cardboard boxes.

The production transforms the stage into a large-scale play space where children and families construct forts and explore creative problem-solving through hands-on participation. Weekday sessions will be available during Spring Break from March 17 through April 3, 2026.

“Forts! celebrates the power of imagination in its purest and most exhilarating form,” said Rick Dildine, CTC Artistic Director. “From the moment you step inside, you’re transported into a world of boundless possibility—playful, inventive, and alive with creativity. We’re thrilled to invite families into an experience where play leads the way, creativity is limitless, and every child becomes the architect of their own adventure.”

“Twenty years ago, as a student at Northwestern University, I did a research presentation about Children's Theatre Company,” said Forts! creator Julie Ritchey. “The thought that Forts!, a piece I am so proud of, will be presented at CTC, a company I have so long admired, is a true full-circle moment. I am overjoyed and honored to bring Forts! to Minneapolis, and I can't wait to see what the imaginations of the incredible CTC audiences build!”

Ticket Information

All tickets are $30 and may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/forts or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400. School groups interested in attending may contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for additional information.

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure