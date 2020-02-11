Photo Flash: Guthrie Theater's Production of TWELFTH NIGHT

The Guthrie Theater presents twelfth Night, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tom Quaintance, who is making his hometown and Guthrie mainstage directorial debut. Quaintance has assembled an all-local ensemble to create a production that focuses on the need for love and delight despite the risks and hardships of life.

See photos from the production below!

Twelfth Night will run February 8 - March 22, 2020, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances (February 8-13) and regular tickets start at $25. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.44.STAGE (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org. Postplay discussions and access services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are available on select dates and by request.

When a shipwrecked Viola washes up on Illyria's shores without her twin brother, she must adapt to her strange new surroundings on her own. For safety, she disguises herself as a boy and quickly finds favor and employment with the lovesick Orsino, who pines for Olivia's devotion. After a series of mishaps and plenty of mayhem, their love triangle becomes so entangled it brings all of Illyria along for the ride. When at last the truth is revealed, the Bard's starry-eyed tale proves that the revelry of love is something worth fighting for.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman



Michael Hanna and Tyson Forbes



Luverne Seifert and Jim Lichtscheidl



Sarah Jane Agnew, Sally Wingert and Luverne Seifert



Jim Lichtscheidl



Sarah Jane Agnew



Joy Dolo, Sally Wingert and Sarah Jane Agnew



Emily Gunyou Halaas, Sun Mee Chomet and Michael Hanna



Sun Mee Chomet and Michael Hanna



Michael Hanna, Sally Wingert, Sarah Jane Agnew and Joy Dolo



Nate Cheeseman and Emily Gunyou Halaas



Sun Mee Chomet, Sarah Jane Agnew, Jim Lichtscheidl and Luverne Seifert (Feste



Joy Dolo, Luverne Seifert and Sally Wingert



Luverne Seifert