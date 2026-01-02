Interview: Ben Vanden Boogaard of OF THE ORCHARD EP Release at 7th St. Entry

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We recently connected with Ben Vanden Boogard of Minneapolis-based indie pop band Of The Orchard for an online interview ahead of an exciting new chapter for the band. With a brand-new EP on the way, Of The Orchard is gearing up to share music that reflects their growth, collaboration, and evolving sound.

The EP release show takes place on January 22, 2026, at 7th Entry, with support from OISTER BOY and Stock Market Cinema. Ben talked with us about the band’s journey so far, what this new release means to them, and what fans can expect when they experience the new songs live.

Read on to get to know Of The Orchard a little better—and what’s driving the band as they step into this next era.

What inspired you to pursue music, and who have been your biggest musical influences?

I grew up in a music-loving family, so I jumped into music at a young age—joining choirs, taking piano lessons, and learning trumpet in my elementary school band.

As I got older, I started seeking out artists and songs whose lyrics could express how I was feeling. I felt such a strong connection to that music that it inspired me to start writing my own lyrics.

Since then, songwriting has been my main therapeutic outlet. Finding songs that perfectly capture what I’m feeling has always felt magical to me, and I’m driven by the hope that my own songs can create that same sense of connection for others. That passion led me to music college (RIP McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul), where I earned my bachelor’s degree in Composition–Songwriting.

My influences have changed over the years, but some of my biggest include Fall Out Boy, Motion City Soundtrack, John Mayer, Ed SHeeran, Maggie Rogers, Hippo Campus, Noah Kahan, and The Band Camino.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of The Orchard?

My favorite part of being a musician is performing the songs I’ve written for a live audience, and I absolutely love getting to do that with the other guys in the band. The energy and collaboration we share on stage is so fun to be part of. I love that our shows can be light and silly while also delivering meaningful songs with real lyrical depth.

What are you most looking forward to about your concert at 7th Entry on 1/22?

Finally sharing new music! We went through our first lineup change about two and a half years ago, and it took some time to rediscover our sound and write new material. This EP has been a very collaborative process and really represents who we’re becoming as a band. I can’t wait for people to experience these new songs live.

When someone listens to your music or attends your concert, what do you hope they take away from the experience?

I hope our music connects with people in a fun, lighthearted way while also creating an emotional connection through the lyrics. Our songs range from love and breakup songs to self-reflection and upbeat party tracks. My hope is that each song meets people where they’re at and becomes part of the soundtrack to the ups and downs of life.

Most of all, I hope our shows create a safe, welcoming space where everyone feels celebrated—and that people leave having had a genuinely great time.

What are your favorite local spots?

Great question! I live in Northeast Minneapolis, and there are so many great spots. Some of my favorites are Hai Hai, Spitz, Bina’s, NE Yacht Club, and The Briar.

I’m also a big beer fan, and we’re spoiled with amazing breweries. My favorites include Bauhaus, Fulton, Indeed, Pryes, and of course Dangerous Man—whenever and wherever the new location opens.

My dog, Rafi, also influences a lot of my activities. We love visiting the Minnehaha and St. Anthony dog parks, as well as taking walks around Lake of the Isles.

Thank you Ben for your time!

For more concert and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy from Of The Orchard