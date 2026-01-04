Review: THE CHAOS OF THE BELLS at Brave New Workshop

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There’s something comforting about knowing that no matter how strange the year has been, Brave New Workshop will still be there to lovingly roast a Minnesota Christmas. With The Chaos of the Bells, the company delivers another reliably funny, occasionally unhinged, and deeply familiar holiday revue—one that understands the season isn’t all twinkle lights and good cheer.

Now in its 68th holiday season, Brave New Workshop continues to prove why it holds the title of the nation’s longest-running comedy theatre. The Chaos of the Bells doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it does what BNW has always done well: observe everyday life, turn up the volume on its absurdities, and let a strong ensemble carry the laughs.

This year’s cast—Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Rita Boersma, Isabella Dunsieth, and Doug Neithercott—brings a relaxed confidence to the stage. Their performances feel grounded and unforced, which makes the comedy land even harder. The group moves seamlessly between sketches and songs, often getting big laughs from small, painfully recognizable moments. Whether the subject is holiday expectations, seasonal stress, or the uniquely Midwestern way of dealing with both, the humor feels earned rather than flashy.

Music plays its usual supporting role, with Jon Pumper keeping things lively at the keyboard. Longtime audience members will be happy to know that Brave New Workshop’s take on “The Twelve Days of Christmas” returns once again, still sharp and still crowd-pleasing. It’s one of those traditions that somehow manages to stay funny year after year.

What makes The Chaos of the Bells work is its specificity. This is very much a Minnesota Christmas—cold, chaotic, polite to a fault, and quietly overwhelmed. Even when sketches veer into exaggeration, there’s always a thread of truth running underneath. The show never asks the audience to believe the holidays are perfect; instead, it invites them to laugh at the mess.

The production itself is clean and efficient, with smooth transitions and no unnecessary distractions. The Dudley Riggs Theatre remains an ideal space for this kind of work, close enough to the stage that you feel like you’re in on the joke.

In the end, The Chaos of the Bells feels less like a big holiday spectacle and more like a shared release. It’s a reminder that if the season feels overwhelming, you’re probably doing it right. Brave New Workshop once again offers a smart, funny escape—one that leaves you lighter on your way back out into the winter cold.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos courtesy of The Chaos of the Bells

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...